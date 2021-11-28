Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 111,000 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 151.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 749,413 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,990,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 76,882 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,523,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.83 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

