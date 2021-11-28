Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 34,908 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 683.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000.

SCHH stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

