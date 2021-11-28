Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Apyx Medical worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

APYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

