Goose Finance (EGG) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $565,011.03 and approximately $123,402.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

