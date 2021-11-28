Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 1.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,840,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.