Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Graybug Vision worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

GRAY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.