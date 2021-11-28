Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

