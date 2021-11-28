Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

