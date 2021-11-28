Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,269 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $112.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $117.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

