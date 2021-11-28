Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crocs by 30.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $168.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.