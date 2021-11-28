Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,186 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $1,358,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $149.88 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

