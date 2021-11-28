Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,388 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $165,219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Bank of America cut their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.44. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

