Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 13,988 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

