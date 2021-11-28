Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.