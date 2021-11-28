Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of PWB stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $82.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68.

