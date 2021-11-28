Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AVAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 159.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

