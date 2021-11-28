Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

