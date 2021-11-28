Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

