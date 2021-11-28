Handshake Achieves Market Cap of $181.30 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $181.30 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,273.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.74 or 0.07454333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.89 or 0.00349878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.80 or 0.01014851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00084619 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.88 or 0.00412496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.00430054 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 443,039,987 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

