Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up 0.8% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 61.2% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

