HashCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,698.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, HashCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $419,245.37 and $34,698.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00237499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.