Head to Head Review: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) vs. Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aeva Technologies
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|Cooper-Standard
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Institutional and Insider Ownership
37.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Aeva Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aeva Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.93 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Cooper-Standard
|$2.38 billion
|0.19
|-$267.61 million
|($14.54)
|-1.78
Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard.
Risk & Volatility
Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Aeva Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aeva Technologies
|N/A
|-13.14%
|-11.00%
|Cooper-Standard
|-10.22%
|-31.39%
|-6.77%
Summary
Cooper-Standard beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
