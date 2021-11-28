Head to Head Review: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) vs. Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cooper-Standard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.19 -$267.61 million ($14.54) -1.78

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.14% -11.00% Cooper-Standard -10.22% -31.39% -6.77%

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

