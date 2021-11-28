Head to Head Review: Genetron (GTH) and Its Rivals

Genetron (NASDAQ: GTH) is one of 42 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Genetron to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Genetron and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genetron Competitors 263 893 1375 39 2.46

Genetron presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.35%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Genetron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genetron and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million -$470.35 million -19.91 Genetron Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -7.26

Genetron’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Genetron. Genetron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -68.28% -19.78% -16.70% Genetron Competitors -143.72% -15.68% -9.99%

Summary

Genetron rivals beat Genetron on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

