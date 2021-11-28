HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of HealthEquity worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,739.00, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,682 shares of company stock worth $1,272,719. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

