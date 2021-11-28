HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Tops $246.71 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $246.71 million and approximately $10,320.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00138761 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

