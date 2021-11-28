HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

HDELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

