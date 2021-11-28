HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 2,129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $$68.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $77.28.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

