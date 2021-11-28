Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the October 31st total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Heritage Global news, Director Michael Hexner purchased 20,000 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $59,596.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,697 shares in the company, valued at $790,610.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 101,528 shares of company stock worth $175,495. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the third quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the first quarter worth $78,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

