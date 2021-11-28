Heritage Way Advisors LLC Acquires 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amundi acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $402.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $424.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

