Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 518,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

