Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $13.46 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.6% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98.

