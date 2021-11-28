Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

