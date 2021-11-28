High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.38

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.38 and traded as high as C$14.68. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 37,105 shares changing hands.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,974.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,974. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $442,008.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

