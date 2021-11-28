Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) President Acquires $101,250.00 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HIPO stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter worth $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

