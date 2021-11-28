Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCHDF. Panmure Gordon lowered Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hochschild Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

