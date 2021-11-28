Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.29.

TSE:HCG opened at C$43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$28.35 and a 52 week high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.2223598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

