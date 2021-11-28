Horizon Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $667,670.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.51 million and $667,670.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00061436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00099732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.50 or 0.07446569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,861.95 or 1.00094013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

