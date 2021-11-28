Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $104.50 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

