Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

HYI stock opened at C$9.13 on Friday. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of C$9.03 and a twelve month high of C$9.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.23.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

