Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,093,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

