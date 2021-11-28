HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of HSS opened at GBX 16.30 ($0.21) on Wednesday. HSS Hire Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.53 million and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

