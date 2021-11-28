HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of HSS opened at GBX 16.30 ($0.21) on Wednesday. HSS Hire Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.53 million and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

