Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0826 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. Hush has a total market cap of $861,049.58 and approximately $91.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.00 or 0.00417074 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

