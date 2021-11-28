HyperDAO Price Up 653.7% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $68.70 million and $12.19 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 653.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00233101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.