I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 166.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,168,000 after buying an additional 477,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in I-Mab by 2,415.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

