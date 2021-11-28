iBTC Price Tops $0.0008 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. iBTC has a market capitalization of $40,947.56 and $16.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iBTC has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.55 or 0.07458635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,302.75 or 0.99870296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

