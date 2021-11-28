Idena (IDNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $170,360.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. Idena has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $170,360.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00197090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00086329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00709789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,178,468 coins and its circulating supply is 54,022,594 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.