IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 400 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

