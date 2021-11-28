IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth about $764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 333,790 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66.

