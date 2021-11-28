IFP Advisors Inc Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 101,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.