IFP Advisors Inc Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

